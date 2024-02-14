Samantha Irvin, Maxxine Dupri, and others react to WWE star wanting to be with Rhea Ripley on Valentine's Day

WWE stars have shared their reactions to a female star's post about wanting Rhea Ripley on Valentine's Day.

Cathy Kelley is the best of friends with The Nightmare in real life. The duo is quite close and occasionally shares pictures and videos on their social media handles.

Kelley recently shared a post on Instagram, stating in the caption that she is interested in asking Rhea Ripley to be her Valentine.

The post received a bunch of reactions from WWE stars. Ripley herself reacted to the post by retweeting it on Twitter. Check out the screengrab below:

Reactions to Cathy Kelley's post (via her Instagram and Ripley's Twitter)

Rhea Ripley is scheduled for a big match at Elimination Chamber: Perth

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, The Eradicator will take on Nia Jax in a singles match for the Women's World Championship. She is quite excited to perform in front of her countrymen and will do everything in her power to defeat Jax and retain her belt.

Jax made her return to WWE in September last year and attacked Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Mere days before her return, she spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge and shared her thoughts on Mami. Here's what she said:

“Rhea’s doing a great job. She’s kind of this rise. She might need to be knocked down a couple pegs," said Jax. “I think she’s incredible. She’s so talented. I mean, I saw her when she first came up on the main roster. I even saw her in NXT. She’s got such a long list of talents she can do. I really enjoy watching her, especially standing up to the guys. I’ve had a match with Rhea once before, and she busted my eye open, so maybe I have to get a little payback. I don’t know, I think we’d have a good dog fight in there." [H/T Fightful]

Jax last won a major singles title when she defeated Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34. She would want nothing but to put Ripley down in Perth and leave Australia with the Women's World title.

What do you think of Cathy Kelley's post aimed at Rhea Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE