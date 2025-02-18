Samantha Irvin opens up about getting emotional at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 was almost a year ago, but it still holds many memories, especially for Samantha Irvin. The former WWE ring announcer recently opened up about what happened in Philadelphia, particularly about how and why she got so emotional.

In a recent interview with Busted Open, Irvin discussed the iconic moment when Cody Rhodes "finished the story" and finally became the Undisputed WWE Champion. This moment made a lot of wrestling fans emotional, including Irvin.

She recalled how she let her emotions as a fan get the better of her and felt terrible because of it. Why? Because she "felt" she "lost her ish" as a ring announcer in that situation.

However, the fans' response to her emotional announcement was incredibly positive. Samantha Irvin revealed on X that she used the past tense because now, it is a moment that has forever connected her with other fans who also "lost their ish."

"'Felt' is the key word! I was so relieved and touched by the response and forever connected with millions of fans who also ‘lost their ish,’" tweeted Irvin.

It truly was an incredible scene, and it is a reason why WrestleMania 40 will be remembered fondly by everyone who witnessed it.

Samantha Irvin left WWE about four months ago

It's safe to say that Samantha Irvin's love for pro wrestling translated well into her work. The way she did her job allowed her to connect with the WWE Universe and become one of the most popular ring announcers in the company's history. However, about four months ago, she left WWE.

According to numerous reports, she was unhappy with her role as a ring announcer. She only saw it as her way into professional wrestling and wanted to pursue other roles like managing wrestlers and so on. Unfortunately, she felt the company did not want to explore such ideas, and as such, she decided to leave and focus on her music career.

She now sings under the stage name Samantha The Bomb but still feels that her career in pro wrestling is far from over. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what she has planned next.

