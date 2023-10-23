Samantha Irvin reacts to coming face-to-face with Logan Paul for the first time since WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul returned to WWE television last Friday on SmackDown to challenge Rey Mysterio. Paul is also scheduled to appear on RAW in Dallas, Texas, and Samantha Irvin is not thrilled about bumping into the social media star once again.

Paul was embroiled in a feud against Ricochet, who is Irvin's real-life partner, over the summer. It culminated in a match at SummerSlam, with Paul coming out on top after hitting Ricochet with brass knuckles. Irvin had no other choice but to announce The Maverick as the winner.

The popular influencer took time off after SummerSlam to prepare for his boxing match with Dillon Danis. He successfully defeated Danis on October 14 via disqualification and quickly called his shot for the United States Championship in the post-fight interview.

Paul successfully got his wish on SmackDown and will face Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. WWE also announced earlier today that Paul will be appearing tomorrow night on RAW, and Irvin was not happy.

The RAW in-ring announcer reacted to the news with the popular Samuel L. Jackson meme from the 2006 film Black Snake Moan.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how enthusiastic Samantha Irvin is on RAW when she introduces Logan Paul to the Dallas crowd. Irvin has been professional during Paul's feud with Ricochet, but will it change tomorrow night?

Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul challenged Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship following his boxing match against Dillon Danis. Paul officially laid down the challenge this past Friday on SmackDown, with Mysterio accepting it and announcing the title match for Crown Jewel.

The 28-year-old social media influencer played mind games by offering a handshake to Mysterio. Paul was in full heel mode during the segment but didn't do anything physical just yet.

Who will come out of WWE Crown Jewel as the United States Champion? Share your answers in the comments section below.