Samantha Irvin reacts to saying "you suck" to Roman Reigns in eight-year-old tweet

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has reacted to her resurfaced tweet bashing Roman Reigns.

Samantha Irvin has been a pro wrestling fan for quite some time now, judging by her old tweets. Back when she was simply a fan, Irvin didn't hold back while expressing her opinion on the subject on social media.

An old tweet recently resurfaced in which Samantha Irvin told Roman Reigns that he sucks. Irvin's tweet garnered several comments over the past 15 hours or so until she finally noticed the same.

Here's what she wrote:

"Least y’all know I BEEN watchin," wrote Irvin.

Expand Tweet

The babyface Roman Reigns was a polarizing figure back then

Before he turned heel at SummerSlam 2020, Reigns spent years on end trying to get over as a top babyface. The WWE Universe wasn't happy over Vince McMahon forcibly pushing him as a good guy, and he used to receive massive boos every week.

In 2021, The Tribal Chief had a chat with Ryan Satin and revealed that he had always wanted to be an on-screen villain in WWE.

"I’ve always wanted to turn heel. I didn’t feel like I should have been the babyface out of the Shield group. We all agreed, we thought it should have been Seth, and then keep me as a bad guy. But, you know, it just happens the way it happens, the numbers lined up the way they did. Things were starting to work as a good guy for me. Then, obviously, it took a toll here and there," said Reigns.

Reigns' heel turn was the best thing to happen to his career. It has been three years since he turned heel, and he is still the hottest act on WWE TV.

Drop your reactions to Samantha Irvin's hilarious tweet attacking Roman Reigns in the comments below!