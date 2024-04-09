Samantha Irvin's voice compared to "nails on a chalk board" by WWE veteran

A former WWE personality has expressed his opinion of Samantha Irvin's announcing at WrestleMania XL, and he didn't mince his words. The name in question is Brian Hebner.

Many fans regard Irvin as one of the greatest ring announcers in WWE history. During her short WWE career, she has done quite well for herself.

Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer for both nights of WrestleMania XL. She received massive praise from the WWE Universe for displaying raw emotion while announcing the winners, most notably after the main event. Former WWE referee Brian Hebner wasn't thrilled with her work, though. He penned a message on X social media platform, criticizing her announcing at The Show of Shows.

"The announcing is driving me insane!! I’m sure a nice and beautiful person. But her voice and trying to over due things is literally making me use my mute button more than I ever have. Like nails on a chalk board! Just like fu*k 🤦 #123."

Samantha Irvin received big praise from a legendary ring announcer

Announcing legend Michael Buffer was quite impressed with Irvin's work at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He took to Twitter soon after and commended her performance at WrestleMania XL.

Here's what he wrote:

"Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ruled @WrestleMania last night & her emotional final announcement was awesome! She was featured on camera-ring center-that was a smart production move & she was just brilliant! Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect!"

Irvin was an emotional mess by the time Cody Rhodes pinned Roman Reigns and finished his story. Her voice cracked when she announced The American Nightmare as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Fans were impressed with how she displayed her true emotion following Cody's big win over The Tribal Chief.

