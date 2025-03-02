  • home icon
  Samantha Irvin sends one-word message after a returning Jade Cargill brutally attacks Naomi at Elimination Chamber 2025

Samantha Irvin sends one-word message after a returning Jade Cargill brutally attacks Naomi at Elimination Chamber 2025

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 02, 2025
Jade Cargill (left), Samantha Irvin (right) (Images via WWE's Instagram and YouTube channel)

Former WWE star Samantha Irvin has reacted to Jade Cargill's shocking return at Elimination Chamber 2025. Cargill came out and brutally attacked Naomi before storming to the back.

Cargill had been out of action since being attacked on an episode of WWE SmackDown. For months on end, fans speculated about the person behind the assault, with many fans being tired of waiting for the big reveal.

Tonight, Jade Cargill came out and attacked Naomi before the Women's Elimination Chamber match could officially kick off. Cargill's actions left the WWE Universe dumbstruck. Former WWE star Samantha Irvin took to her X/Twitter handle to react to the return with the following message:

"NOOOOOOOOOOO [emojis]," Irvin wrote.
Cargill arrived in WWE in late 2023. She has done quite well for herself in the Stamford-based promotion so far and is a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Bianca Belair. The attack on Cargill left the WWE Universe shaken, and many fans believed at the time that Belair was the one who attacked her tag team partner.

Tonight, Jade shocked the WWE Universe as well as Bianca Belair with her actions. It will be interesting to see what happens when she comes face-to-face with Naomi again in a few days.

Edited by Pratik Singh
