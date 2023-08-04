Samantha Irvin sends a seven-word message to Shanky

Samantha Irvin recently sent a message to Shanky after he was announced for WWE's upcoming live event in India.

WWE is set to return to India for the first time in about six years. WWE Superstar Spectacle is set to emanate from the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on September 8, 2023. Several top names are being advertised for the event, including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley.

Shanky, who hasn't wrestled a match for almost a year, is also scheduled for the event. WWE India's official Instagram handle shared the poster for the event, and Samantha Irvin noticed that Shanky was featured on it. She shared the following comment directed at him:

"Is that my dance partner I see?"

Samantha Irvin and Shanky were involved in a bunch of hilarious segments last year

Shankly seemed smitten by Irvin when he was actively wrestling last year. The giant tried to woo the WWE announcer by performing dance moves in front of her, and Irvin joined him on several occasions as well. Check out their dance moves below:

On the July 22, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown, Erik and Ivar defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky in a tag team match. Shanky has yet to wrestle a match since then. Fans of the 7ft star are excited over his potential return to the squared circle next month in India.

While speaking to WWE India, Shanky opened up about bagging a developmental contract in WWE. Here's what he said:

“The jury from WWE called me. Canyon Sir and Matt Bloom Sir were in the room. I wasn’t aware of what was going to happen. They told me that they see the passion within me and that I was selected for the WWE. I was waiting for this very moment since so long. you have worked so hard for this moment. All of that was achieved on that day.” (H/T ITN WWE)

Shanky would be delighted to learn that Samantha Irvin is quite excited to see him back in the ring. There's no news yet on if Irvin is traveling to India as well. If she is, fans would love to see her perform a couple of dance moves with Shanky once again.

