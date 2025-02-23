Samantha Irvin shares a rare personal update after WWE exit

In October 2024, RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin shocked the world when she announced her departure from WWE. The 36-year-old was enjoying an exceptional run in the Stamford-based promotion, and her exit from the company seemingly came out of nowhere. Irvin revealed she left World Wrestling Entertainment to pursue her music career and other ventures outside professional wrestling.

Samantha Irvin recently shared a personal update with her fans via her official X account (formerly Twitter). The 36-year-old former ring announcer announced that she had spent eight years clean and alcohol-free. Fans are praising Irvin and sharing their own stories of overcoming drinking and smoking addictions, and the former WWE employee is resharing some comments.

"Eight years alcohol-free!” wrote Irvin.

Did Samantha Irvin leave WWE because of Ricochet?

Following Irvin's departure from the promotion, analysts and fans presented their respective theories about what could have led to her exit from the professional wrestling juggernaut.

One theory that gained significant attention was that Samantha left the company for her fiancé Ricochet, who joined AEW after moving on from the Stamford-based promotion in June 2024. However, a report by the Wrestling Observer Radio clarified that King Rico had nothing to do with Irvin’s decision; she left the company on her own terms.

The 36-year-old star cleared the air herself, stating she never loved announcing; it was merely her entry into the industry. She aspired to take on more on-screen roles and pitched ideas to become a manager or perhaps a General Manager. However, the creative team did not consider her idea, and she felt her career was stagnating. She wanted to try her hand at music again, which ultimately led to her leaving the promotion.

It will be interesting to see when Samantha Irvin returns to professional wrestling, as she has expressed that she is not done with the industry just yet.

