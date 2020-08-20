Sammy Guevara reveals his backstage moment with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE

Sammy Guevara is probably one of the most exciting stars in AEW. His creativity and in-ring ability alongside his Inner Circle brethren have kept fans coming back for more. While it's no secret that Sammy Guevara did try out for WWE, not many know that he also ran into Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Sammy Guevara was determined to meet Vince McMahon

On AEW Unrestricted, Sammy Guevara said that he was doing extra work for WWE for a couple of years. Moreover, he wanted to get his foot in the door.

The first time he tried to do so, he ran into Road Dogg, who implored him to try again. Sammy did just that and knocked on the door. This time, Triple H opened the door. He said:

"This time, Triple H answers the door. I'm like, this was not part of my plan. I do my same old spiel, and then he opens the door a little bit, showing Vince. And, he didn't really open it for me to come in. I just squeezed myself through that door. And I go up to Vince and shake his hand. I do my spiel to both of them. I'm like... I just want to let you all know that I'm going to make this business a lot of money. And blah, blah, blah. And then, Vince kind of chuckles... he's like, 'What was your name?' I'm like Sammy Guevara. He's like, 'Well, nice to meet you, Sammy.' And Triple H opens the door, and they tell me, 'well, good to meet ya.'"

Sammy Guevara says he was expecting to get kicked out, but it led to a try-out later that year. But the try-out also told him that WWE was not the place for him. Of course, now that he's part of AEW, it did lead to better things.