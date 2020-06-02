Sammy Guevara talks about showing up at WWE Royal Rumble in toy tank

Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara and vehicles don't seem to get along. What many fans may or may not remember, is that the Inner Circle member showed up at this year's WWE Royal Rumble in a toy tank.

Guevara recently talked to Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, where he addressed the peculiar toy tank incident and denied that he had any memory of it.

Sammy Guevara shows up to WWE Royal Rumble in a toy tank

In a move that is ridiculously reminiscent of D-Generation X invading WCW during the Monday Night Wars, Sammy Guevara 'invaded' WWE Royal Rumble. Several fans who were present at the stadium tweeted pictures of Guevara riding a toy tank at the Minute Maid Park, which was set to host WWE's Royal Rumble event in 2020.

As ridiculous as that sounds, Guevara's antics got the attention of a large number of fans who were present at the scene to watch WWE Royal Rumble, and this led to them taking pictures and posting, leading to the incident becoming infamous.

I REPEAT @sammyguevara just invaded the Royal Rumble!!! pic.twitter.com/d2f9a5GiAe — Not Santa (@ICEgelski) January 26, 2020

While it was argued that AEW could be sending a message to WWE, much as they had done with D-Generation X back in the day to WCW, nothing was confirmed, and Guevara did not talk about the incident at all.

Sammy Guevara denies having memory of the toy tank

The AEW Superstar took things to new levels recently, when during an interview with Bill Pritchard, Guevara denied that he even had any memory of the 'invasion'. When asked about it, he said that he was just driving around in his toy tank as he always did, and apparently there was an event going on there. Guevara pretended not to know about the fact that the Royal Rumble was taking place inside, making the entire matter even more hilarious.

“I have no memory of that! I have no memory of this happening. Toy tank? Who knows…I was just driving around in the toy tank as I normally do and apparently there was some event going on that weekend. Yeah, it was so weird… I didn’t know until afterward.”