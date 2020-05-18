Sammy Guevara wants Kurt Angle and Zack Ryder at AEW

In an interview with CatchClub, AEW star Sammy Guevara said that he would like to see the company sign Kurt Angle and Zack Ryder.

Sammy Guevara was all praise for Kurt Angle and Zack Ryder during the interview. He said that he would love for Angle to work on a light schedule with AEW, where he could fight him as well as other stars in the company. He also said that the wrestlers at AEW could learn from Kurt Angle, given the experience he has inside the squared circle. He also had kind words for Zack Ryder where he praised how he used the internet to get over, with his YouTube show True Long Island Story.

"I’d want to pick up Kurt Angle, if he can still wrestle every now and then. We don’t need him to wrestle every week. Just select dates to keep his prestige. He could have some awesome matches not only with myself but with a lot of other guys. I feel like he’s a guy that can teach us a lot."

"Zack Ryder, it would be dope to have him. He’s super creative. He was one of the first people on YouTube with the True Long Island Story. He blew up and made something of that before anybody that I know of. What a genius to capitalize on this tool that we all have."

You can catch the full video here.

My neck hurts 😢🤕 pic.twitter.com/jDCLf1fzWZ — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) May 14, 2020

Kurt Angle and Zack Ryder released by WWE

Kurt Angle and Zack Ryder were two of the many Superstars that were released by WWE as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The other big names included Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Health Slater, Lio Rush, Rusev, among many others.

A lot of these wrestlers have been linked with AEW over the last month. Cody Rhodes even took to Instagram and put out a very lengthy post about his close friend Zack Ryder after his release.

Though Cody has made it clear that AEW is not 'All Friends Wrestling' when responding to the possibility of Zack Ryder signing with the company, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Ryder become 'All Elite'.