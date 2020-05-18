×
Sammy Guevara wants Kurt Angle and Zack Ryder to sign for AEW

  • Will we see Kurt Angle and Zack Ryder become 'All Elite'?
  • Sammy Guevera heaped praise for both former WWE Superstars.
Amar Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 18 May 2020, 00:14 IST

Sammy Guevara wants Kurt Angle and Zack Ryder at AEW

In an interview with CatchClub, AEW star Sammy Guevara said that he would like to see the company sign Kurt Angle and Zack Ryder.

Sammy Guevara was all praise for Kurt Angle and Zack Ryder during the interview. He said that he would love for Angle to work on a light schedule with AEW, where he could fight him as well as other stars in the company. He also said that the wrestlers at AEW could learn from Kurt Angle, given the experience he has inside the squared circle. He also had kind words for Zack Ryder where he praised how he used the internet to get over, with his YouTube show True Long Island Story.


"I’d want to pick up Kurt Angle, if he can still wrestle every now and then. We don’t need him to wrestle every week. Just select dates to keep his prestige. He could have some awesome matches not only with myself but with a lot of other guys. I feel like he’s a guy that can teach us a lot."
"Zack Ryder, it would be dope to have him. He’s super creative. He was one of the first people on YouTube with the True Long Island Story. He blew up and made something of that before anybody that I know of. What a genius to capitalize on this tool that we all have."

You can catch the full video here.

Kurt Angle and Zack Ryder released by WWE

Kurt Angle and Zack Ryder were two of the many Superstars that were released by WWE as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The other big names included Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Health Slater, Lio Rush, Rusev, among many others.

A lot of these wrestlers have been linked with AEW over the last month. Cody Rhodes even took to Instagram and put out a very lengthy post about his close friend Zack Ryder after his release.

I’d like to take a moment to say how proud I am to be a friend of @zryder85 - In a world of weekend warriors and “play wrestlers”, this dude exudes passion and drive for pro-wrestling like no other. Through 14 years to see him CONSISTENTLY try to better himself(whether that be his in-ring work, or watching him physically mold himself and his body into such a specimen DRUG FREE with hard work and will). I have a little rule, and that’s that if you’ve ever “gotten over” in wrestling...you can always do so again. That rule being fully applicable to Matt now. At 34 years young, his best wrestling days are ahead of him. Cheers to a great start and 14 years of unrelenting blood, sweat, and tears. Future endeavors are limitless when you actually endeavor. I chose this picture because it was one of my last days at WWE, watching 80,000+ people applaud as Matt won gold was an eruption not only live in the arena but in the locker room as well. Hearing Dolph coordinate for his father to come over the rails(meanwhile I was ass deep into a broken ladder and stuck but had the best seat in the house) and seeing father/son embrace, I thought I’d be jealous or bitter, but I was truly happy and proud for one of my peers. Congratulations my friend, and good luck!

Though Cody has made it clear that AEW is not 'All Friends Wrestling' when responding to the possibility of Zack Ryder signing with the company, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Ryder become 'All Elite'.


Published 18 May 2020, 00:03 IST
AEW News & Rumors Kurt Angle Sammy Guevara
