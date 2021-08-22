"He's one of the great variables" - Samoa Joe on former WWE Champion

Samoa Joe recently spoke with WWE India about his upcoming match with Karrion Kross, his thoughts on Jinder Mahal, and much more.

Speaking on Jinder Mahal, Samoa Joe stated that the threat Jinder poses often goes unnoticed, making him a variable and even more dangerous. Joe also went on to say that with the help of his associates Veer and Shanky, Jinder has become a force to be reckoned with.

“He's one of the great variables. He's found championship gold before. He's been a world champion. And it's with good reason that Jinder Mahal takes each and every opportunity he can and maximizes it. And I think with this new paring, with this new Jinder Mahal, with these two very very very dangerous men, this is this is a problem. And if you don't pay attention it could be your problem.”

Samoa Joe was hired by NXT General Manager William Regal to bring order to NXT as the special enforcer. However, during his time as the special enforcer, Joe found himself to be at odds with the NXT Champion Karrion Kross. This came to a head when Kross attacked William Regal leaving Joe no choice but to return to the ring to face Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36 for the NXT Championship.

Samoa Joe reveals his strategy against Karrion Kross

Samoa Joe said that he had a very clear strategy going into the match with Karrion Kross this Sunday at TakeOver. He said there were no shortcuts or trickery that would work against Kross and that he would go and bash Kross and bring him to his knees. Samoa Joe admitted that was the only way to beat Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.

Edited by Daniel Wood