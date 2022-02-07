"It's amazing how much more hopeful you can be for the world" - Samoa Joe breaks Twitter silence

Samoa Joe is more than happy to stay off of social media.

Fans haven't heard much from the Samoan Submission Machine following his latest WWE release on January 6. Well, that ended today as Joe took to social media to explain his absence, tweeting out:

"My lack of Twitter engagement is simply based on my increased general happiness. It's amazing how much more hopeful you can be for the world when you don't spend the morning reading the world['s] most profilic idiots propped up by the algorithm."

Joe's 30-day non-compete expired this weekend, which has led to a lot of speculation that the former NXT Champion could be heading to All Elite Wrestling.

Is Samoa Joe headed to All Elite Wrestling?

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan got the internet buzzing following AEW Rampage on Friday, where he revealed that the company's latest signee would be debuting this Wednesday on Dynamite. The new member of the AEW roster will face Isiah Kassidy for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

While there are plenty of big free agent names out there right now who could debut this Wednesday, Joe certainly seems to be a very intriguing choice.

Other names that fans are currently speculating on are Keith Lee, Killer Kross, and Jeff Hardy. The latter would be very difficult to pull off as his non-compete with WWE shouldn't expire until next month.

But Matt Hardy did recently reveal that Jeff and his wife got lawyers involved with WWE to obtain the results of a drug test he took in December, a test in which he passed with flying colors. Could Hardy's lawyers have also gotten him out of his non-compete with WWE early?

So who will we see on Wednesday? Will it be Joe? Will it be Jeff Hardy? We'll find out in just a few days.

What do you make of Samoa Joe's comments? Do you think he's the man Tony Khan is referring to as the newest signee for All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

