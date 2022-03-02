"We'll see if something gets worked out" - Samoa Joe comments on possibly going to AEW

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe says he's open to any opportunity while discussing a potential move to AEW.

The Samoan Submission Machine was released from WWE last year, being re-hired before being let go once again in January. He served as a talent scout and in-ring competitor in his second tenure with the company.

During his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Samoa Joe commented on whether he'd be open to signing with AEW or returning to WWE. He clarified that he's open to anything, but hasn't had discussions with any wrestling promotion as of yet.

"I'm open to whatever opportunity,'' said Joe. ''At this point, I'm blessed enough that I get to make decisions and get to work on things outside of wrestling, which is a rarity when you're this far in and committed to the business. The discussions haven't happened yet. I've got my team working on stuff and when they eventually connect, we'll see if something gets worked out." (H/T Fightful)

Samoa Joe on his recent projects, says he wants to put over NXT stars

Joe has been working on some projects outside of pro wrestling. He lent his voice to King Shark in DC's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game.

The Samoan Submission Machine spoke about his future in wrestling, stating that he re-embarked on his path to the squared circle when he returned to NXT.

"Since my departure from WWE, I've been consumed with outside work, outside of the wrestling industry," said Joe. "A lot of cool voice over work, been busy with that. As far as my future (in wrestling), I kind of started my road back to the ring in NXT. That road never really stopped, I just kept training."

Samoa Joe said he was disappointed he couldn't work more with Bron Breakker.

"Being in the PC at the time with a lot of young talent, working with guys who are now...I want to put over some NXT talent," he added. "The Creed Brothers are going to be amazing. Solo Sikoa has the family behind him, he's going to be an amazing cat. I think the world of a lot of NXT 2.0 guys. Young Bron Breakker is going to be amazing. I was (disappointed) I didn't get to work with him a little bit more before he's going to make his eventual rise to the top. It's in the genes. He knows what's up."

Reliving The Wrestling @ReliveWrestle 🖤



Samoa Joe & William Regal NXT legendsSamoa Joe & William Regal NXT legends 💛🖤Samoa Joe & William Regal https://t.co/y8rawA6e6e

Samoa Joe is one of the biggest free agents right now, and it'll be interesting to see where his path takes him.

Would you like to see Samoa Joe in AEW? Sound off below!

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger assh*** than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Samoa Joe in AEW? Yes No 2 votes so far