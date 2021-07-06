"Pretty sure I could!" - Former NXT Champion thinks he could do great work with Samoa Joe (Exclusive)

Samoa Joe is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of this generation. Known for his ruthlessness and technical skills in the ring, there are very few who would be able to go toe-to-toe with The Samoan Submission Machine.

Joe recently made his return to WWE and NXT after being released from the company in April. Though he currently serves as the brand's enforcer, a number of NXT's top superstars have openly expressed their wish to face the former WWE United States Champion in the ring.

Tommaso Ciampa recently sat down with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, and he stated he would love to step into the ring with Samoa Joe. In fact, The Blackheart suggested that if he got the opportunity and wasted it, he would be ashamed of himself.

"He's Samoa Joe! Pretty sure I could," said Ciampa. "Yes! Yeah...if I couldn't then shame on me! So...I would prefer Samoa Joe the wrestler, but time will tell with that one."

A match between two superstars of Tommaso Ciampa and Samoa Joe's caliber would certainly be one to look out for. Hopefully, NXT fans will get to see that clash at some point in the near future.

Samoa Joe and Tommaso Ciampa have faced off in the past

Tommaso Ciampa on WWE NXT

Tommaso Ciampa is clearly raring to face Samoa Joe, but it's easy to forget that he has wrestled the former NXT Champion in the past.

Ciampa's first match in an NXT ring was against Samoa Joe, as the two faced each other early on in Joe's career at an NXT TV Taping back in 2015.

Since then, the two stars have been involved in a few matches together, but they haven't clashed in a singles bout.

Would you like to see Samoa Joe face Tommaso Ciampa once again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

