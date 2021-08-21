"He is largely responsible for the success of NXT" - Samoa Joe on WWE official

Samoa Joe recently shared his thoughts on working with NXT General Manager William Regal.

Joe is set to face Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at TakeOver 36 in what will be his first match since February 2020. The Samoan Submission Machine was brought into NXT as a special enforcer for William Regal. However, with Kross running rampant and attacking Regal, he struck a deal with the general manager to take on the NXT Champion.

Speaking to Gaelyn Mendonca of WWE India on Instagram Live, Samoa Joe discussed his upcoming match at TakeOver 36. Joe also acknowledged that he and William Regal went way back, and The Samoan Submission Machine always respected the on-screen official to a certain degree.

“You know obviously in a management role, your job is to do just that - manage the chaos that is NXT. And you know William Regal, obviously his efforts have been fantastic. His vision and him bringing together NXT and creating what it is today, you know, he's largely responsible for the success of NXT. Though we've had our troubles in the past, I've always held him to a certain amount of respect in that I’ve never crossed lines with Regal. And one of them was you know, I never put my hands on him. And what Karrion Kross did just goes to show you that those without the lines, those without boundaries, sometimes they need people like me to come in and show them why there are boundaries.”

Samoa Joe's message for future WWE Superstars in the making

Samoa Joe has been one of the main coaches at the recent WWE talent tryouts in Las Vegas.

During the same interview, Joe spoke about his advice to recruits in the performance center. He detailed that WWE is always looking for talents that bring something unique to the ring.

Here is a shot of William Regal, Samoa Joe and Triple H scouting talent. pic.twitter.com/1aUDezd0pO — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 19, 2021

The Samoan Submission Machine stated that recruits who hold on to their individuality could make it big in the business.

