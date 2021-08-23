Hall of Famer congratulates Samoa Joe for winning the NXT Championship

WWE legend Mick Foley took to Twitter to congratulate Samoa Joe on winning the NXT Championship.

NXT TakeOver 36 was billed as the end of an era for NXT. Nick Khan stated earlier this week that there would be a rebranding for the black and gold promotion after the event.

In the main event for TakeOver 36, Samoa Joe was set to challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship. It felt like a big-money match as the two men made their way to the ring and stared at each other, ready to go from the first bell.

The match was a hard-fought war between the two titans as they inflicted hard shots on each other. Karrion Kross made it out of the Coquina Clutch and caught Joe in the Kross Jacket. Samoa Joe escaped out of the hold but looked visibly gassed.

As the match ensued, the Samoan Submission Machine managed to get Kross on the top rope and hit a devastating Musclebuster on Kross. Joe then pinned Kross, creating history in the process.

Mick Foley was quick to congratulate the new NXT Champion on taking down the dominant Karrion Kross in a slugfest at NXT TakeOver. Foley tweeted that Samoa Joe made everything and everyone around him better. Foley also praised Joe for being a great leader.

The Samoan Submission Machine winning this bout creates a plethora of opportunities for fresh match-ups and interesting feuds.

Samoa Joe makes history at TakeOver

In-ring veteran Samoa Joe made history as he won the NXT Championship against Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36. This win makes him the first-ever three-time NXT Champion in the history of the promotion.

Samoa Joe's first two victories came against Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura during his first run with the company back in 2015-17. Joe was also the first-ever two-time NXT champion when he beat Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

