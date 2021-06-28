Samoa Joe reveals the type of opponent Brock Lesnar likes to face in WWE

Samoa Joe says Brock Lesnar likes to face people in WWE who are capable of matching his level of in-ring intensity.

In 2017, Lesnar defeated Joe in the main event of the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view to retain the Universal Championship. Although the match only lasted six minutes and 25 seconds, it was widely viewed as a success by WWE fans.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Joe recalled how he and Lesnar made fans believe they legitimately wanted to hurt each other.

“That’s the kind of energy you have when you’re out there with Brock,” Joe said. “He probably won’t respect anything less than that. If you don’t show up saying you’re gonna try to kick his teeth in and you’re coming after him, he ain’t trying to hear it. You’ve gotta keep that energy with him. That’s kind of what I’m alluding to. You’ve gotta match that intensity.”

Samoa Joe attempted his Coquina Clutch submission three times during his match against Lesnar. In the end, Lesnar countered Joe’s move and hit an F-5 to win the physical contest.

Samoa Joe explains how not to approach Brock Lesnar matches

Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe at WWE Great Balls of Fire

Brock Lesnar is considered to be one of the most intimidating people in the history of the wrestling business.

Samoa Joe does not believe backstage pleasantries are a requirement for WWE Superstars who step into the ring with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

“You can’t walk into this [facing Brock Lesnar] kind of half-a**ed,” Joe said. “Like, ‘I hope this works out. How are you, sir? I can’t wait to get out there and get after it.’ You’ve just gotta go get it, and Brock has no qualms about getting into it with anybody, so it makes for a nice combination.”

Joe added that he ranks his rivalry with Lesnar “pretty high” on his list of career highlights.

The two men also participated in the Fatal 4-Way main event at SummerSlam 2017. Lesnar won the match, which also involved Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, to retain the Universal Championship.

