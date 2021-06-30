Samoa Joe praises Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly as they continue to go to war

Samoa Joe is a legend of the pro-wrestling industry. Having spent close to 21 years honing his skills and mastering his craft, Joe knows exactly what it takes to reach the top as a professional wrestler.

One of the critical requirements, not just in pro-wrestling, but in any sport for that matter, is finding a good rival.

Having a rival allows you to compete and improve yourself every day, which in turn helps you excel in your industry. It's vital in pro-wrestling, and veteran Samoa Joe is a man who has had many great rivals.

One of the hottest rivalries right now is between former Undisputed Era members Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole. The Samoan Submission Specialist recently commented on the feud in an interview with Sports Illustrated. He heaped praise on both men, stating that their rivalry had been fantastic.

"Kyle O’Reilly is one of the more innovative individuals I’ve seen. He’s been able to adapt a lot of his training in martial arts and bring it to pro wrestling in really smart, brilliant ways. Adam Cole just delivers. You can’t ask much more than that. I’m looking forward to this matchup. It’s gone down a few times, and every time it has, it’s been fantastic. This one will be no different." said Samoa Joe (H/T: Sports Illustrated)

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly will once again face each other in the ring when they meet at the Great American Bash. It is safe to say that Samoa Joe will be keeping a close eye on this match, just to see how things turn out.

Samoa Joe believes the rivalry between Cole and O'Reilly is comparable to his rivalry with AJ Styles

Samoa Joe himself was involved in plenty of high-profile feuds and rivalries. His most notable one was with AJ Styles, a feud that has lasted since their days in IMPACT Wrestling.

The Destroyer believes that the rivalry between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly is very similar to his feud with the Phenomenal One. He even said that his rivalry with CM Punk in ROH is also a good analogy.

"Me and Punk is a great analogy, but me and AJ have also been those eternal enemies." said Samoa Joe (H/T: Sports Illustrated)

Samoa Joe's rivalry with AJ Styles is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time. It is interesting to see Joe compare it to the rivalry between O'Reilly and Cole. High praise from one of the greatest.

