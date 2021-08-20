Samoa Joe gives his thoughts on Karrion Kross' potential on the WWE main roster (Exclusive)

Samoa Joe recently gave his thoughts on Karrion Kross and his main roster potential in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino.

Joe faces Kross this Sunday at NXT Takeover 36 in his first match in a year-and-a-half. Many expect the former to make history and become a three-time NXT champion. The reason for this is because Kross has already taken one foot out of the Black and Gold brand.

In the last few years, WWE has rarely had an NXT Champion debut while holding the title. Karrion Kross has been an exception to that. However, his run on RAW has been met with some controversy after he lost his debut to Jeff Hardy.

The problem was that Kross was built up as an undefeated monster heel on NXT and it all went crashing down with one simple pin. While he got his wins back over Hardy, many questioned his handling by WWE on the main roster.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Samoa Joe praised Karrion Kross for his all-round abilities:

"He's incredibly physical, incredibly domineering. He's one of those unique athletes who has the ability to fasten it up. He's not a power guy, he's not a speed guy, he's not a high-flyer, but he's got all those components from all the major schools and brings them together nicely," said Samoa Joe.

He was asked by Rick about how much another NXT title would mean to him. The former two-time NXT Champion said:

"A tremendous amount. Obviously NXT is a brand that's very near and dear to my heart. Just for me, the excitement of watching a new superstar and beating him in front of the world. To be back on top here," said Joe.

Will Samoa Joe return to dominate NXT?

NXT has had a reported morale problem after rumors emerged about the company's change in approach to the brand. With the "third brand" status now gone and NXT heading back into developmental territory, it will be interesting to see if it can replicate its past success.

Samoa Joe, if he wins the NXT Championship, will have made history by becoming the first and only three-time Champion. This could lead to him becoming a key figure in the Black and Gold brand, over four-and-a-half years after he first left.

