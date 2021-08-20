Samoa Joe reveals the hardest part about being a WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Samoa Joe was a coach at the recent WWE tryouts in Las Vegas and he was asked by Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino about the hardest part of being a WWE superstar. Joe said:

"We tell people here [in the WWE tryouts] about being put on the spot and having a camera thrust in their face at any moment of time. That's always something that's a part of your life as a WWE superstar. To be able to perform on command if you need to at any point in time. It's kind of exemplified here in the WWE tryout."

It can be seen on the WWE main roster, where cameras are constantly following superstars, and that's essentially how WWE gets all kinds of content outside the ring as well.

WWE superstars go through a lot of trials and tribulations behind the scenes that often aren't captured. Being a WWE superstar isn't easy and few know that better than Samoa Joe. The Samoan Submission Machine has been part of the WWE main roster for over four years - with a quarter of that time spent as a commentator on RAW.

His release from WWE was shocking, but it came as no surprise that he was quickly brought back and reassigned to NXT, where he had a brief stint as the Enforcer to the General Manager before re-signing as an in-ring competitor.

Samoa Joe had a grueling schedule long before WWE

Samoa Joe spent years on the independent wrestling scene in the United States. It was in Impact Wrestling where he arguably became one of the most famous non-WWE wrestlers. However, Samoa Joe also wrestled all across the world and was an established veteran by the time he signed with WWE.

Even for a veteran like Samoa Joe, the grueling WWE schedule on the road must not have been easy at all. He spent three years as a full-time member of the WWE main roster on the road, with an extensive period away due to concussion-related issues.

Ultimately for Samoa Joe, it was years of bumps that could have possibly taken their toll. He is finally set to make his in-ring return this Sunday at NXT Takeover: 36.

