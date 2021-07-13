NXT Superstar has been pitching a cop movie to WWE Studios featuring Samoa Joe (Exclusive)

Samoa Joe is one of the biggest and baddest men in the world of pro wrestling. There are very few who would want to mess with him and even fewer who would want to step into the ring with him.

The Samoan Submission Specialist recently made his return to WWE after being released in April. Joe made his return to NXT where he now acts as an enforcer for NXT General Manager William Regal.

Basically, he isn't someone to be taken lightly, least of all someone you would imagine being involved in a humorous sketch.

Nevertheless, NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano has been pitching an idea to WWE and WWE Studios about possibly casting him and Joe in a buddy cop movie. Gargano discussed this with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino.

"Obviously to have a mind like Samoa Joe...to have a guy like Samoa Joe who is an absolute legend. You can't replace what he knows and you can't replace his insight, and obviously as a character, he has been so fun to have on the show. I pitched that after he saved me from getting runover by a motor-vehicle that obviously there is a buddy-cop movie in the future. Me and Samoa Joe, buddy cop movie! I think it writes itself! So...I'm gonna keep pitching. I know we've got a movie studio...So...I'll see what I can do!" said Johnny Gargano.

A buddy cop movie featuring Samoa Joe and Johnny Gargano would be hilarious to watch. Especially considering Gargano's natural humor and Joe's seriousness.

Perhaps it could be the next great buddy cop movie, up there with Bad Boys, 21 Jump Street, Ride Along and more.

Samoa Joe will be the special guest referee for Johnny Gargano's match against Karrion Kross

This week's episode of NXT will see Johnny Gargano take on Karrion Kross in a match for the NXT Championship. Both superstars have been feuding for quite a while, to the point where the attacks on Gargano have become increasingly violent.

As such, it was announced on the previous episode of the Black and Gold brand, that Samoa Joe would be the special guest referee for their NXT Championship match.

Will Johnny Gargano become NXT Champion once again? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

