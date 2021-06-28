Samoa Joe has a new role in WWE behind the scenes

Samoa Joe has revealed he is working as a talent scout behind the scenes in WWE.

The two-time NXT Champion received his release from WWE on April 15 after six years with the company. He made his return as William Regal’s on-screen enforcer on the June 15 episode of NXT.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Joe said Triple H called him on the day of his release and asked him to return. The 282-pound star confirmed he has also started a new job working with WWE’s Senior Director of Talent Development, Canyon Ceman.

“No [reservations about returning], and a lot of it was that me and Triple H had spoken about this transition in-depth, and it wasn’t just coming back to NXT and being an enforcer and having a role on the show,” Joe said.

“Now I’m working in the talent scouting department, working with Canyon Ceman, a few more administrative things here and there behind the scenes, so it’s a little bit of a transition for me to some of the other aspects of the business in WWE.”

Samoa Joe joined WWE in 2015 as a member of the NXT roster. The 42-year-old performed on RAW and SmackDown between 2017 and 2020 before becoming a color commentator on RAW. He has not competed in a match since February 2020.

Samoa Joe on his WWE projects

Samoa Joe and William Regal

WWE executive John Laurinaitis informed Samoa Joe on April 15 that he was going to be released. Later that day, Triple H told Joe he wanted him to work in NXT again.

William Regal's new enforcer said he is “really excited” about the on-screen and off-screen projects that have been presented to him.

“It was a really great, cool opportunity that Hunter [Triple H] offered me,” Joe said. “I’m still a performer here within the bounds of WWE, so it was a very, very nice understanding that we’ve come to. I’m really excited about it, really excited about some of the projects.”

Samoa Joe added that he has kept track of the independent scene during his time in WWE. As a talent scout, he is looking forward to giving chances to wrestlers who would normally struggle to receive an opportunity.

