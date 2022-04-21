Samoa Joe reflects on his time in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe gave his thoughts on how his WWE run ended.

Joe signed with WWE in 2015, where The Samoan Suplex Machine found immediate success in NXT. Despite his early triumphs, Joe struggled to make an impact on WWE's main roster. After various other roles, such as trainer and commentator, the former United States Champion was released by WWE at the start of 2022.

In a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Samoa Joe gave his thoughts on his time in WWE:

"I wasn’t overly frustrated with everything. I mean, things like that happen. It worked out at times and sometimes it didn’t and that’s how it goes. I don’t really sit here and dwell on things and punish myself over things I cannot change or never will be changed. I’m squarely focused on what’s ahead of me and not behind." (H/T - NY Post)

Despite not reaching the heights Joe did in other promotions, the California native gained the respect and adulation of the WWE Universe. The three-time NXT Champion shone brightly in the ring and on the mic.

Samoa Joe has nothing but praise for William Regal

Upon Samoa Joe's return to NXT last year, he began working with William Regal as the Englishman wanted Joe to become the black & gold brand's new General Manager.

During a conversation with TalkSport, Joe revealed Regal's influence during his career:

"William Regal has been one of the most impactful people on my professional life. Being young and brash, you think you have this whole thing figured out. I spent one weekend with William Regal being his driver and learning while he was out scouting in California, you realise there are so many more levels to this than I could've possibly imagined." (H/T - TalkSport)

After working in NXT, both Samoa Joe and William Regal got released by WWE. However, the two wrestling veterans are colleagues again, having made their AEW debuts.

