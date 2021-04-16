Samoa Joe responds to his WWE release

In incredibly shocking news, Samoa Joe was released today along with eight other WWE Superstars. The Samoan Submission Machine responded to the news on Twitter.

Joe joined WWE back in 2015, where he debuted for the NXT brand and quickly became a two-time NXT Champion. His aggressive nature, both in-ring and on the mic, made him an ideal wrestler for the main roster. He debuted on RAW, going after Seth Rollins and being dubbed "The Destroyer."

Joe would go on to have some fantastic wars with the likes of Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, and more, proving himself to be one of the deadliest men in professional wrestling.

Unfortunately, a series of injuries set him back, which led to WWE placing him on the RAW commentary booth. Not surprisingly, Joe shined there.

Samoa Joe responds to his release

Samoa Joe took to Twitter soon after the news hit, and even shared some light-hearted tweets with CM Punk. As far as addressing the news, Joe left a short and sweet message to WWE and his fans.

The GIF is, of course, a scene from The Truman Show. The main character bowed before walking away from a heavily controlled environment, heading out into the real world with a smile on his face. Are we reading too much into that? Yeah, probably.

The wrestling world, both fans and Joe's peers, were stunned by this announcement and have been sending their best to Samoa Joe.

We here at Sportskeeda wish to do the same and know that wherever he lands, whatever company brings him in will be better off for it.