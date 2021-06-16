Samoa Joe returns to WWE NXT

Tonight's opening segment of NXT certainly has sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy as Samoa Joe has returned to the black and gold brand.

NXT General Manager William Regal opened up the show talking about the brand's history and was clearly emotional when he spoke. Before he could announce he was stepping down, Regal was interrupted by NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Kross ran Regal down and said he knew this would happen and wanted Regal to inform him that he was right and quit. Before William Regal could respond, Samoa Joe's music hit, and the Samoan Submission Machine made his way to the ring.

Samoa Joe will be GM William Regal's enforcer in WWE NXT

Samoa Joe said William Regal wanted to talk to him about something, and Regal said he would have preferred to do it in the back. The former IC Champion asked Joe to take over as NXT's General Manager.

Surprisingly, the Samoan Submission Machine declined the position and offered a counter proposal as he would ensure that Regal could do his job, and Joe would make sure he got the respect he deserved.

Regal said they could do that, but Joe would not be allowed to compete nor get physical with anyone on the NXT roster unless provoked. The former US Champion accepted these terms and then stepped up to Kross, telling him to get out of the ring.

It's clear Samoa Joe still isn't cleared to compete inside the squared circle, so a return to WWE in a role such as this makes complete sense. It will be interesting to see if Joe will return to active competition somewhere down the line.

What are your thoughts on Samoa Joe returning to WWE NXT? Do you expect him to wrestle somewhere down the line? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John