Samoa Joe reveals why his in-ring return to WWE took so long (Exclusive)

It's been over a year since we saw Samoa Joe compete in a ring. His last match was in February 2020, before the pandemic era of WWE. Due to what were reportedly concussion-related issues, Samoa Joe could not be cleared to return to the ring by WWE's medical team.

All of this will change as Samoa Joe is now officially cleared for his in-ring return. At NXT Takeover 36 this Sunday, Samoa Joe will face Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship. If he wins, Joe will become the first-ever 3-time NXT champion.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino, Samoa Joe revealed what took him so long to return to the ring:

"Really, it just came down to the fact that I didn't put a timetable on it. My main concern was just getting fit and allowing that process to complete - and then worry about getting back in the ring." Joe revealed

When asked about how he feels returning to the ring, Samoa Joe admitted to being anxious but also described his excitement:

"More anxious than nervous. I'm very excited. It's been a while since I've been able to do something I've been able to do in the ring and I'm looking forward to getting back to that"

It's understandable as to why Joe has big nerves heading into his first match in a year-and-a-half. He filled a year of that as a commentator on RAW and was released by WWE before making a quick return as an NXT authority figure.

Samoa Joe is on the cusp of NXT history

Samoa Joe is truly on the cusp of NXT history. He was the first-ever 2-time NXT Champion, and now he can become the first 3-time champion in the brand's history.

After Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and Karrion Kross became 2-time NXT Champions. With Karrion Kross seemingly ready for a transition to the WWE main roster, it won't be surprising to see Samoa Joe defeat him to capture the NXT title.

This means that Samoa Joe will once again be at the forefront of NXT television as he was back in 2016.

Are you excited for NXT Takeover 36? Let us know in the comments below.

Seth Rollins speaks to Sportskeeda about that 'Dean Ambrose' comment right here. Check it out!

Edited by Vedant Jain