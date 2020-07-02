Samoa Joe reveals Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to him doing commentary

Here's what Vince McMahon told Samoa Joe about him doing commentary!

Samoa Joe has done a great job in his new role on WWE TV.

Samoa Joe and Vince McMahon.

Samoa Joe has genuinely been a revelation in the commentary booth. The Samoan Submission Machine has had to take some time off from in-ring competition due to injuries, but he has been aptly used as a commentator on Monday Night RAW.

Samoa Joe has been an excellent fit in the RAW announcer's team, and even he is aware of that fact. During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Joe was asked about his new role and how he has adapted to the same.

Joe instantly knew that commentary could be his thing as soon as he donned the headset. His opinion was even reciprocated by Vince McMahon, as the WWE boss too felt that Samoa Joe in the announce team 'felt right'.

"I've had zero media aspirations. I just drift through life, and things just hit me as they come. I got on the commentary table - it was funny when the light shined on me, I started to hear the angels sing, I said to myself, 'You know, this might be a good fit.' I then put my headset on, and Vince [McMahon] came through and said, 'You know, this feels right.' I was like, 'I know!'

Joe admitted that while it's been a 'weird journey', he is trying to improve as an announcer and so far, it's been a smooth ride for the former NXT Champion.

"It's been a weird journey, but I'm still on it. It's an odyssey and a quest. I'm just trying to take the world along with me. I have a very descriptive mind, you know, when I see things, my observations are quick to come right out of my mouth. So yeah, it's been working out very well."

Samoa Joe's in-ring future in WWE

Advertisement

It was reported last month that Samoa Joe was considered to be the permanent replacement for Jerry Lawler. However, WWE still sees a lot of value in Joe as an in-ring performer. It was noted that Joe could work as an announcer as well as an active in-ring talent when he eventually gets cleared to wrestle again.

His commentator's role can be used to build up in-ring angles, which is a tactic that has worked well in the past.

Joe has not had a match since February following a freak injury that he suffered while filming a WWE commercial. He was even suspended for a month earlier this year for a wellness policy violation.

Samoa Joe is expected to wrestle, but for now, we should just enjoy his brilliance in the commentary team.