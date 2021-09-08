Samoa Joe's first challenger to be determined on next week's NXT

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, General Manager William Regal announced that Samoa Joe's first challenger would be determined on next week's episode.

Joe defeated Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: 36 to become the first-ever three-time NXT Champion, marking his return to in-ring action in nearly a year after being forced to be on the sidelines.

A Fatal Four-Way match between Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne will determine the No.1 Contender for the NXT Championship.

Among the four men, only Ciampa has held the NXT Title before.

Samoa Joe's NXT Title reign could be under threat

All four superstars involved in next week's No.1 Contender's match have the potential to snatch the NXT Title away from Samoa Joe.

However, following TakeOver: 36, Pete Dunne was the first to confront the Samoan Submission Machine on the black and gold after the latter sent a message to the locker room.

While it may be wishful thinking, it seems more likely for Dunne to challenge Joe for the title. The Bruiserweight has been one of the most consistent performers in NXT and came close to winning the big one on multiple occasions.

While Tommaso Ciampa has been involved in the tag team picture with his partner Timothy Thatcher, being a former NXT Champion might give him an advantage over his opponents during next week's match.

Joe recently mentioned Ciampa and Dunne as opponents he wanted to face in NXT.

LA Knight and Kyle O'Reilly have been involved in major storylines in the past few months and would be looking to kick on and capture the big one.

With NXT set to embark on a new era from next week, it would be interesting to see who will get the first shot at Samoa Joe and the NXT Title.

Also Read

Who do you think will win the No.1 Contender's match next week? Sound off in the comments section.

Watch Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone break down RAW on Legion of RAW by clicking this link.

Edited by Alan John