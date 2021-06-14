Samoa Joe's NXT role revealed- Report

Samoa Joe was one of the many names released by WWE in recent months. The former NXT Champion was let go by the company back in April of this year, alongside many huge stars such as Mickie James and Billie Kay.

Over the past few days, many reports have emerged stating that Samoa Joe could be returning to the company sooner rather than later. According to Fightful, Samoa Joe was spotted at WWE's Performance Center. At the time, the reason behind his being at the Performance Center was unclear, but there was talk of the star being lined up for a role in NXT.

More reports have emerged that suggest that Samoa Joe is in line for an authority figure role. During last night's NXT TakeOver: In Your House, it was suggested that William Regal may be looking to wrap up his position as general manager, especially as he said "it's time for a change" during the show.

When I saw the tears on @RealKingRegal ‘s face I was gutted. I’ve known him for a very long time. Regal puts his heart and soul into everything he does. #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse https://t.co/yVyPfuzpDh — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) June 14, 2021

According to Dave Meltzer, this could signal Samoa Joe stepping in to take over as NXT's latest authority figure. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:

“So, I think that’s the cue for Samoa Joe. I don’t know that 100%. I was told today that Samoa Joe was gonna be in a Regal-like role, then all of a sudden Regal’s talking like he’s stepping down, so maybe the Regal-like role is Regal’s role. But if he’s leaving, based on what I was told, Samoa Joe was definitely the favorite to be the new Commissioner. But Joe is in, and he’s in as a non-wrestler, so I think that tells you that he’s not cleared."

He clarified:

“He’s taken a job in NXT and he’s doing something there, and he may be the new authority figure on television, or he may not be. But he’s gonna be behind-the-scenes.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Up until his release earlier this year, Samoa Joe spent most of his time in WWE behind the commentary desk on RAW. He was often praised whilst in this position, and was even on commentary at WrestleMania 37, days before his release.

Samoa Joe was released by WWE in April 2021

In April this year, WWE announced the release of multiple superstars. Samoa Joe was named alongside Mickie James, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Tucker, Kalisto and Wesley Blake. Some of these names shocked fans, as both Samoa Joe and Billie Kay were present at WrestleMania 37, just days before the mass releases.

WWE has since made more cuts from the roster. Earlier this month, Braun Strowman, Murphy, Aliester Black, Ruby Riott and Lana were all let go. There have been reports that more releases could be coming.

Would you like to see Samoa Joe return to NXT? Are there any other released WWE superstars that you would like to see make a comeback? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Edited by Jack Cunningham