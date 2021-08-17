Samoa Joe says two-time WWE Champion wants NXT run

WWE NXT star Samoa Joe wants to face AJ Styles in NXT, and the former WWE Champion has expressed his desire to have a stint in the black-and-gold brand.

While speaking to SportsMattersTV ahead of his match against Karrion Kross, Samoa Joe discussed the possibility of facing AJ Styles in NXT. The former NXT Champion stated that Styles wants a run in NXT at some point in the future.

"He’s [AJ Styles] walking around with that big meal ticket he’s got with him right now, I don’t know," said Joe. "He might not be too keen to get in a real fight these days. You know, I need to find me an Omos, man. He’s got a really good gig going on. I’m a little jealous to be honest. He’s figured out something great but you know, absolutely [I would like to wrestle Styles in NXT]."

"I think the never-ending war between me and AJ will always continue," Joe continued. "And he’s always expressed to people that he’d love to do a little stint in NXT, come over and have some fun so, like I said, in this chaotic world, no one knows what the future holds." (H/T Post Wrestling).

Samoa Joe has regained his status as an impact player on the black-and gold brand. He will face Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver 36 this Sunday.

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles have feuded several times in the past

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles have had exciting feuds in the past, both in WWE and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. The two stars were prominent players in TNA/IMPACT before they continued their rivalry in WWE.

Joe and Styles feuded in WWE in 2018 for the WWE Championship, and they waged war for a few months. They faced each other at the SummerSlam, Hell in a Cell, Super ShowDown, and Crown Jewel pay-per-views in 2018.

Joe returned to WWE in June, and he will have his first match since February 2020 this weekend. Meanwhile, Styles remains a top star on WWE RAW.

.@SamoaJoe and I have battled many, many times but the match at #HIAC in 2018?? #PHENOMENAL.

Stream that match right now on the FREE VERSION of @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/EMphSn52q1 — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 21, 2020

