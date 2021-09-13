Samoa Joe was reportedly set to appear on RAW - Reports

Samoa Joe took to social media to announce that he has relinquished his NXT championship on Sunday.

As reported by Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, the Samoan Submission Machine was set to appear on Monday Night RAW, tonight, as per the original script.

The report did not confirm whether the appearance will still go ahead as planned or if it will be scrapped altogether. It did not state exactly what Joe's role would've been on RAW, but it was reportedly meant to promote the relaunch of NXT on Tuesday night.

Could Samoa Joe appear on RAW?

Samoa Joe relinquished his NXT title stating he sustained an injury and had not been cleared by WWE medical to compete and hence, has to give up his championship, as he did not want to deprive the new era in NXT, of a fighting champion.

Joe was positive that he would be returning to the ring sooner rather than later and while wishing his best to the competitors who would be competing for the title, he not so subtly sent out a warning to whoever will be the eventual champion.

The Samoan Submission Machine returned to the ring at SummerSlam after missing out on in-ring action for more than a year, and went on to claim a record third NXT championship by defeating Karrion Kross.

He is one of the most beloved superstars in the WWE and it is disappointing from a fan's perspective to see him out of action. It is possible that he still might make it to RAW to cut a promo to hype up the WWE Universe for the NXT reboot.

