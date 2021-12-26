Samoa Joe spotted for the first time in WWE since relinquishing his NXT Championship

Iconic WWE Superstar Samoa Joe was recently spotted for the first time since he relinquished the NXT Championship in September.

Joe was seen at the Performance Center as one of the overseers during the WWE Tryouts. The promotion has decided to recruit budding talent in a bid to create superstars instead of relying on established names.

WWE's latest recruit Alema Collins, a former college football player for Ottawa University in Arizona, also shared a photo with Joe on his Instagram account. His appearance suggests that Joe has taken up responsibility backstage and is playing an important role in scouting the next generation of talents.

Why did Samoa Joe relinquish the WWE NXT Championship?

Samoa Joe was one of several WWE Superstars who were released earlier this year due to budget cuts. However, Triple H was unhappy with the decision and brought him back as part of the Black and Gold brand.

Joe went on to become the first-ever 3-time NXT Champion in WWE history after defeating Karrion Kross for the title. However, he was forced to relinquish the gold due to medical reasons that deemed him unfit for in-ring competition.

Joe explained the details in a lengthy video he posted on his social media platforms. Here's what he had to say:

"Hello, I'm NXT champion Samoa Joe. Apart [from] my recent return, my goals were very simple. I sought to ensure the respect and integrity due to both NXT and its championship. I sought to ensure that everybody understood that the needs of one individual will never outstrip the sum of the brand. Today, I find myself having to stand on those principles."

"Recently, WWE medicals informed me that due to certain injuries, they would like to have me step away from the ring for a brief, yet still indeterminate amount of time. I realize that this week, we are on the cusp of a new NXT. We are on the brink of a new era in our history, and I realize that era deserves a fighting champion. And that's why it makes this very difficult decision, very easy to make. Effective immediately, I relinquish the NXT Championship. Best of luck to those who will vie for it. My sincerest condolences to whoever wins because I will be along shortly to recollect what's mine," concluded Samoa Joe.

There was a lot of speculation about Joe's future in WWE during his absence from the public eye. However, the latest pictures confirm that he has adapted to a new role backstage.

