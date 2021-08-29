Samoa Joe on "unspoken agreement" he has with Brock Lesnar

Samoa Joe recently spoke about working with Brock Lesnar during their feud back in 2017. The recently crowned NXT Champion stated that the two have an "unspoken gentlemen's agreement".

Samoa Joe challenged then Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Great Balls of Fire. The two had a great match that saw Joe dominate most of it, only for Brock Lesnar to steal a pinfall victory with the F5.

The two faced off again at SummerSlam 2017, this time in a fatal-four-way including Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate was once again successful in retaining his title.

During an interview for the Daily Star, Samoa Joe revealed Brock Lesnar wants his matches to be violent fights. Joe added that the two clicked well as they stepped into the ring looking for destruction and chaos:

“I think it really comes down to the simple fact that, when Brock shows up for fight night, he wants to be in a scrap. He wants to go out there and he wants someone who is going to smash someone in the face, and he wants to smash somebody back! Brock knew he had that with me – he understood, and I understood I had to have that with Brock," said Samoa Joe.

“It’s an attitude. He wants people to go in there and go after him," Joe added. "It is all of those things. I think that was the simplistic but major reason that we click the way we do; we step in the ring and we’re stepping in there for chaos and destruction to happen, and nothing less than that. I guess it’s some weird, unspoken gentlemen’s agreement we have!”

Fact: Samoa Joe should’ve won the universal champion against Brock Lesnar at great balls of Fire 😤 pic.twitter.com/clQmGP8g25 — 𓆩 NERO ‏𓆪 (@Nero_4_WWE_) August 8, 2020

Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar in WWE recently

Samoa Joe has had a roller-coaster ride in WWE this year. He was working as a commentator until WrestleMania 37. He was released by the company after that, leading to massive fan backlash. A few months later, Joe made his return, joining NXT as William Regal's enforcer.

That didn't last long as he started a feud against Karrion Kross. This led to his in-ring return match last week at NXT TakeOver 36. He defeated Kross to win the NXT Championship for a record third time.

As for Brock Lesnar, The Beast Incarnate made his long-awaited return to WWE last week at SummerSlam. He confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns to close out the pay-per-view. Reports suggest that Brock Lesnar will challenge Reigns at either Crown Jewel or Survivor Series.

