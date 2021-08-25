Samoa Joe reveals how Vince McMahon truly feels about WWE NXT

Samoa Joe has opened up about WWE NXT and how Vince McMahon feels about the brand. Joe thinks that McMahon sees NXT as the future of WWE.

In his recent appearance on So Catch by Hal 2, Joe was asked about Vince McMahon's opinion on NXT. The new NXT Champion feels that the WWE Chairman is the "biggest proponent" of the brand.

“I think he perceives it as the future of his company. I think that he’s heavily invested in it. It’s funny, you know, I read all this stuff that I hear from people. At the same time, he’s probably the biggest proponent of its existence, and much of what has happened in it thus far. NXT - it’s the future of WWE, and it’s a big reason why I’m excited to be kind of associated with it. Because I get to delve into the future,” said Samoa Joe. (H/T Cageside Seats)

Joe is excited about working with new stars on NXT and introducing them to the world in the future. He also dismissed suggestions of him possibly returning to IMPACT Wrestling, but stated that there's a possibility of him making the move to RAW or SmackDown in the future.

Samoa Joe's return to WWE NXT

Samoa Joe was surprisingly released by WWE earlier this year as part of the company's budget cuts. But Triple H brought him back and he re-debuted on NXT in June.

He was initially an enforcer for NXT General Manager William Regal, but then returned to action after a feud with Karrion Kross. He had his first match in over a year this past weekend when he faced Kross for the NXT Championship and won it for the third time.

Samoa Joe has returned not just as an in-ring performer but also as part of NXT's talent development department.

