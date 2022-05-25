Sanga defeats former champion on NXT 2.0

NXT Superstar Sanga defeated former NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee on the latest episode of NXT 2.0.

After Lee was attacked by Von Wagner on last week's NXT, Sanga offered to help him out. He then made a comment about Lee's size, which the former tag team champion took issue with, challenging the Indian-born star to a match for the following week's show.

After an impassioned backstage interview on this week's episode, Lee took to the ring with heavily taped ribs for his battle against the Indian superstar. Despite being hurt, Wes managed to get in some impressive high-flying offense, having the big man rocked several times.

Eventually, the size difference proved to be too much for the former MSK member, who found himself constantly overpowered. Sanga ended the match with a huge chokeslam, keeping Lee down for the three count.

After the match, Xion Quinn emerged to add insult to Lee's injury before Sanga returned to the ring to aid his opponent.

It will be interesting to see whether there is an alliance brewing between Lee and Sanga and what Xion Quinn's response will be. You can read more about NXT 2.0 by clicking here.

