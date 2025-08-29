  • home icon
  Santino Marella attacks WWE star's lawyer!

Santino Marella attacks WWE star's lawyer!

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Aug 29, 2025 15:28 GMT
Santino Marella. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Santino Marella. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Santino Marella attacked a WWE star's lawyer on the recent episode of TNA Impact. The former Intercontinental Champion serves as the on-screen Director of Authority in TNA and was involved in a heated segment this week.

This week on Impact, Santino booked TNA World Champion and WWE NXT star Trick Williams in a tag team match. Williams teamed up with AJ Francis to take on Mike Santana and Steve Maclin.

The match ended with Santana pinning Williams, and the two continued to brawl after the match. Later in the night, the WWE NXT star called his lawyer and asked him to come to the venue.

The last segment of the show saw Trick Williams and his lawyer Michael O’Shea enter the ring. Williams complained about being attacked after the match and called TNA a "crime scene." Santino then walked out to the ring and said that even though Williams won't be defending his title for 50 days, he will put the Championship on the line at Bound for Glory on October 12.

However, he was interrupted by Trick Williams' lawyer, but Santino wasn't having it. He turned around and loaded up the famed Cobra and struck Michael O'Shea, knocking him out as the show ended on a cliffhanger.

Watch the video below:

Santino Marella created history with his daughter in TNA

While Santino Marella continues to entertain the audiences in TNA, his daughter Arianna Grace is making a name for herself in WWE on the NXT brand.

After spending time on NXT, Grace made her debut in TNA last year, revealing that she will be a liaison between the promotion and WWE's NXT.

Earlier this year, the father-daughter duo made TNA history. On the May 29 episode of Impact, Santino and Arianna teamed up to take on Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford, becoming the first father-daughter tag team in TNA history.

Arianna Grace also accompanied her father to the ring at the Against All Odds pay-per-view on June 6, where Santino Marella beat Sheriff Stone to stay on as TNA's Director of Authority.

