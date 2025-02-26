Santino Marella makes major WWE announcement

Santino Marella showed up during the latest episode of WWE NXT. He made a massive announcement.

Since the WWE and TNA partnership announcement, fans have been excited at all the possible dream matches that could take place on both promotions. It looks like one of those matches might happen soon.

Fraxiom has been the best tag team in NXT for several months. They have shown a lot of heart during their matches and have successfully retained their titles. In contrast, The Hardy Boyz are one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history. They have won titles across various promotions and are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions.

Tonight on NXT, Matt and Jeff Hardy competed for the first time ever against No Quarter Catch Crew. After The Hardys picked up the win, they came face-to-face with Fraxiom in the ring. Both teams exchanged pleasantries before they were interrupted by Santino Marella who is the on-screen Director of Authority for TNA. He announced that at Roadblock, both teams will clash for the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

It will be interesting to see which tag team will walk out of Roadblock with both titles.

