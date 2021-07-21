Santino Marella expresses interest in returning to WWE as a commentator

Santino Marella is one of the most beloved superstars to have stepped into a WWE ring. From his surprise Intercontinental Championship victory on his debut to all his comedic stunts, Marella has had plenty of memorable moments.

Serving the company from 2007 to 2016, Marella has done almost everything you would expect from a WWE Superstar.

Be it winning the Intercontinental Championship or winning the Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal as Santina Marella. He has accomplished almost everything the company has to offer.

However, there is still one thing that Santino would like to do in order to complete everything on his "vision board".

Speaking to Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Santino Marella, who now goes by Anthony Carelli, revealed that he would love to work at the announcers' table before he officially retires from the business:

"I'll do commentary. Obviously WWE has my first right of refusal, but just before COVID, the week before I was at the PC doing some commentary and now COVID is here so...you know I don't want to travel with this COVID...I'm not participating. But, I do enjoy it, my vision board you know...I've got one vision left and that's it...I wanna be the commentator for a main event," said Santino Marella.

Anthony Carelli aka @milanmiracle is fantastic in this interview. So candid about the trouble he got into growing up, his love of judo, having his first daughter at a very young age, and making his jump to @wwe to become one of the most beloved superstars. Check it out now!! https://t.co/vgVMpRJC9V — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 20, 2021

Santino Marella on the commentary table would be an amazing sight and would likely be welcomed by the WWE Universe. Hopefully he will get to cross that off his vision board someday.

Santino Marella could pair up with Beth Phoenix once again on the commentary desk

Santino Marella may find it easier to get into commentary on WWE than he thinks. Marella's former teammate, and WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix currently serves as a commentator on NXT's announcers' desk.

Phoenix has been doing an immaculate job at the announcers' table and clearly enjoys her role. Perhaps WWE can pair the two up on commentary for a match at one of the TakeOvers.

There will definitely be a couple of fans who would love to see Glamarella reunite once again, even if it is not in a wrestling capacity.

Would you like to see Beth Phoenix and Santino Marella work together again? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham