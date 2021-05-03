Veteran star reaches out to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon; claims his daughter is ready for WWE

Santino Marella has reached out to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon via Twitter, informing them that his daughter is ready for WWE.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are two of WWE's top executives. Triple H is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, while Stephanie McMahon is the Chief Brand Officer. Both of them have a say on which talent WWE brings in and play an important role in developing the talent.

Santino took to Twitter to inform WWE that his daughter is ready to shine. Santino's daughter Bianca Carelli is an in-ring performer and is the current Battle Arts Academy (Santino Marella's academy) Women's Champion.

"Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine!" said Santino on Twitter.

Considering her link to WWE and her martial arts background, Carelli could become a great addition to the women's roster after a stint at the Performance Center.

Triple H played a huge role in WWE's women's revolution

If Santino Marella's daughter decides to join WWE, she will get to work with one of the company's legends in Triple H. The Game, who is in charge of NXT, has been credited for the rise of a number of the company's top stars, as well as the women's revolution.

Since he took up his backstage role, Triple H has changed NXT from a reality show to a proper developmental brand of the company.

Since then, numerous WWE Superstars have gone through his tutelage and made big names for themselves on the main roster. This includes the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and several others.

No matter how far you go or how successful you become, you can always come home.

It will certainly be a great opportunity for Bianca Carelli to work under one of the greats of the business.