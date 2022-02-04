Former WWE Superstar recaps crazy debut involving Vince McMahon

Santino Marella took a look back at his unique WWE debut in 2007, when Vince McMahon almost didn't pick Marella out of the crowd.

In 2007 whilst the WWE were touring Europe, Monday Night RAW aired from Milan, Italy. One of the most memorable moments from the show was the debut of Santino Marella. Vince McMahon was tasked with picking a 'fan' from the crowd to face the late great Samoan bulldozer Umaga.

Speaking on the podcast Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, the former Intercontinental Champion spoke of how uncertain he was if Vince McMahon was going to see him amongst the passionate Italian fans that night in Milan.

"They planted me in the audience, you know, in a reserve seat,'' Marella said. ''When Vince's music hits, like hundreds of people rushed to the barricades and I mean, oh gee, I didn't rush because I didn't know they're gonna do that. There's no way he's gonna see me waving amongst all these people. So finally, when the time came and he said, how about here anybody here want to fight this guy? I made sure I was at the front. I'm pushed my way through, so he saw me." (26:04-26:46)

WWE @WWE #RAW Why do they call #SantinoMarella the MILAN MIRACLE? It all started ON THIS DAY in 2007... @milanmiracle Why do they call #SantinoMarella the MILAN MIRACLE? It all started ON THIS DAY in 2007... @milanmiracle #RAW https://t.co/PLcds5j5Sl

Santino Marella's debut was dubbed the Milan Miracle.

Marella went on to enjoy a very successful career with the WWE and featured in countless entertaining segments.

Santino Marella thinks very highly of Vince McMahon

Marella was released by the WWE in 2016. Despite this, he still remains a huge admirer of Vince McMahon.

Speaking to Back Sports Page in 2020, the master of The Cobra mentioned how much he still looks up to his former employer

“I love Vince. Vince will put down what he’s doing, turn towards you, make eye contact and say ‘Tell me about yourself’,'' Marella said. ''He’s listening and he means it. He would tell us that anytime we wanted to pitch something to knock on his door and come talk to him. Anytime I’ve ever done that it’s always been well received.''

Marella praised the fact that McMahon still finds time for his family despite being incredibly busy.

''Vince doesn’t know how much I look up to him. Now that I’m a business owner, I appreciate all that he does even more. He has the final say in everything, and yet he still finds time to workout and spend time with his family. He’s everything you should want to be.” (H/T 411 Mania)

Although McMahon has his fair share of enemies, Marella's words highlight the integral part to the Chairman's business personality that has enabled him to run the WWE for as long as he has.

Would you like to see Santino Marella return to WWE? let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Santino Marella back in WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far