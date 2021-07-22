Santino Marella's daughter Bianca Carelli reveals how funny her father really is (Exclusive)

Santino Marella is considered by many as one of the greatest comedy wrestlers of all time, in the same league as R-Truth and 'The Hurricane' Shane Helms. Even though he's not been a part of WWE for a long time now, fans remember him with fondness.

How funny is Santino Marella when the cameras are not rolling?

We all know how entertaining the WWE character Santino Marella can be, but what about Anthony Carelli, the man who plays this persona on-screen? Bianca Carelli offered us an insight into how funny her father really is.

"He is a funny guy. You know what? Santino's a funny character but Anthony Carelli, the actual man is hilarious. My dad is so funny. To this day, honestly, always making jokes. Some of them really good, some of them corny. But he's funny," said Bianca.

Bianca Carelli also stated during the interview that she was stunned when she saw her father's viral clip (as seen below) not on a wrestling page, but on an Instagram account, she follows.

Bianca Carelli came up short during her first WWE tryout, but she still hopes for the bright lights of WrestleMania. She even discussed potentially being managed by her father, Santino Marella, if she does make it to WWE.

