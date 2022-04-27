Santino Marella's daughter confirmed for WWE NXT Breakout tournament

Santino Marella's (real-life Anthony Carelli) daughter Bianca Carelli, now known as Arianna Grace in WWE, has officially been confirmed for the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout tournament.

The tournament was announced on the latest edition of NXT 2.0 and is set to kick off in two weeks. The first-ever Breakout Tournament took place in 2019, and another one was held last year specifically for the men.

Carmello Hayes emerged victorious in the last tournament and successfully cashed in the contract on former WWE star Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to capture the NXT North American Championship.

Arianna Grace will make her debut during the upcoming tournament, and a vignette was shown for her during tonight's show. Kiana James and Sloane Jacobs are the other names confirmed for the tournament.

NXT Superstar Arianna Grace on signing with WWE

The second-generation superstar reportedly signed with WWE earlier this year. Her father, Santino Marella, is a former Intercontinental, United States, and tag team champion with the promotion.

In an Instagram post, Grace spoke about signing with the sports entertainment giant, stating that she's honored to be a part of something so special and magical.

"From this moment on, every ounce of my soul will be focused on becoming the best that I can be for myself, for my family, for the WWE universe and every single person on this planet. I want to inspire others to love themselves, love others and believe that they can do anything they want if the give it their best try. Life is short, we gotta make the most of it and I’m so excited for you all to follow along this journey with me. Thank you so much everybody for your kind words and encouragement, this is just the beginning," she wrote.

Ariana could end up having a successful career in WWE, just like her father. She will have the opportunity to prove herself during the Women’s Breakout tournament.

Do you think Ariana Grace will be as successful in WWE as her father? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha