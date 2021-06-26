Santino Marella's daughter reveals major WWE WrestleMania goal

Santino Marella's 11-year tenure with WWE was filled with many highlights. Although he isn't an active competitor in Vince McMahon's promotion anymore, Marella's daughter, Bianca Carelli, is pursuing her own path in the pro wrestling industry.

Back in May 2021, Santino Marella publicly reached out to WWE's Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and endorsed his daughter via social media.

Hi @TripleH & @StephMcMahon remember my little daughter @CarelliBianca? Well she’s a woman now, and has been coached since day one to be a total superstar! Biology degree is done this summer, then she’s ready for her time to shine! pic.twitter.com/bh5Mw6GvpN — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) May 2, 2021

Bianca Carelli has her father's support in pursuing a pro wrestling career, and she also has goals outside of this industry.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Santino Marella's daughter talked about her future both in and out of pro wrestling. Carelli wishes to sign with one of the major pro wrestling companies. And while she still has a long way to go, the former WWE Superstar's daughter wants to main event a WrestleMania pay-per-view in the future.

“I want to be in Florida wrestling as a career. It would be nice to be with one of the major companies," said Bianca Carelli. "I also want to do something that advocates for the environment, which is a huge passion of mine. It was trendy for a while but people stopped caring. I really want to work with children and inspire children. Of course I want to main event WrestleMania but I think every wrestler would say that.”

You can check out her full interview with Chris Van Vliet in the video posted below:

Santino Marella's daughter on feedback from her 2019 WWE tryout

Back in 2019, Bianca Carelli went into a WWE tryout with only 13 matches under her belt. In the same interview, Carelli noted that the tryout lasted two days, and she wished she had more time to unleash her true potential.

The major feedback she received from her 2019 tryout was to gain more experience in the industry.

“A lot of it was keep working and get more experience. I know my mic skills are pretty solid, it was really just the wrestling aspect of things. Just to get more comfortable with the wrestling aspect of things," stated Carelli. "Unfortunately though because of Coronavirus, that got put on pause for me, which was unfortunate. Last year, when Coronavirus hit, I had so many matches lined up. It was unfortunate that it happened, so I had to find other ways to improve. I studied my own matches, stayed in shape and thought of ways to rebrand myself.”

