Former Intercontinental Champion on the possible WWE return of Cody Rhodes

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella gave his opinion on the rumors of Cody Rhodes returning to World Wrestling Entertainment.

With the shocking news last week that one of the founders of AEW, Cody Rhodes, was leaving the company, rumors began to suggest that The American Nightmare may indeed be making a return to WWE, a company he's been vocally against in recent years.

Santino Marella gave his thoughts on the possible return of the former TNT Champion to WWE on the podcast The Walkway to Fight Club:

“He’s a grown man now. He was pretty young when he was there, and now he’s a man. I hope he comes back to WWE. It just seems like the exodus was all one way to AEW, which is fine. It’s a new, growing company. They’re growing their roster, but to see someone come back I think that’s fair play. I hope he does [return to WWE] actually.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

In what's the biggest defection from AEW to WWE so far, many have speculated as to why Cody, who fought so hard to bring an alternative wrestling product to the mainstream, is seemingly going back to the company where he was once released from.

Santino Marella believes Cody Rhodes will be a main eventer in WWE

During his first stint with WWE, Rhodes wasn't usually booked into main event storylines.

However, since his departure from WWE, his fantastic run on the independent scene, and his time in AEW, many believe The American Nightmare will be booked in a top spot in the global juggernaut.

Santino Marella echoed these thoughts on The Walkway to Fight Club podcast:

“When Cody was in WWE, he wasn’t a top guy, but now that he did all this stuff and came back, he could be a top guy now. It wouldn’t be so farfetched to see him versus Seth Rollins or versus Roman Reigns and stuff like that. Really be at the top of the game. How long that’s going to last, I don’t know, but I think if he showed up, it would be very newsworthy." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Given his attempts to derail WWE's momentum in recent years, how do you see Cody Rhodes' second stint in the company going? Where will WWE position him on the card? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh