Santino Marella thanks WWE Legend while reacting to daughter's performance at NWA EmPowerrr

Santino Marella's daughter Bianca Carelli participated in the NWA Women's Invitational Cup Gauntlet at the company's historic EmPowerrr event. The former WWE superstar commended his daughter's impressive showing. He also had a special message of gratitude for Mickie James.

The second-generation star was the first wrestler to be eliminated from the match. Regardless, Santino Marella was a proud father as he took to Twitter to react to Bianca's performance.

Mickie James spearheaded the event as the Executive Producer. The 5-time WWE women's champion ensured the first all-women's pay-per-view was a resounding success.

Santino Marella congratulated Mickie James for playing a significant part in pulling off the monumental event. He was happy that his daughter was given the NWA platform to showcase her talent. Despite being quite green in the ring, Carelli displayed glimpses of immense potential and room for development as a performer.

The 2-time IC champion ended his tweet by mentioning NWA owner Billy Corgan. He felt that the star promoter deserved credit for creating a special atmosphere within the company.

Here's Santino Marella's reaction to NWA EmPowerrr and his daughter Bianca Carelli's appearance at the event:

"My daughter @CarelliBianca participated in @nwa's #EMPOWERRR last night. She did very well & I'm proud of her. Thanks for giving her a shot & a platform. Special thx to @MickieJames & a huge congrats on a historical event. @Billy has something special going on there!" Marella tweeted.

The biggest takeaways from NWA EmPowerrr

NWA EmPowerrr featured several well-known female talents from AAA, AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. The card had nine matches in total.

Deonna Purrazzo continued her dream run as the IMPACT Wrestling Women's champion. She successfully defended her title against Melina Perez via submission. The second singles title match of the night saw Kamille beat Leyla Hirsch for the NWA World Women's Championship.

The NWA Invitational Cup was on the line in the main event gauntlet match. Bianca Carelli was the third entrant in the contest. Unfortunately for Bianca, she was the first elimination after getting caught by a swinging slam from Jennacide.

Chelsea Green emerged as the winner at the end of an entertaining 24-minute match featuring ten wrestlers. Green was rewarded with an NWA women's title shot.

In case you missed it, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta interviewed Bianca Carelli for a three-part exclusive in July. Carelli spoke about her future in professional wrestling, her father's message to Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, Beth Phoenix, old Asuka matches, WWE tryout experiences and much more.

