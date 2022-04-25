Santino Marella wants to return to WWE in a different role

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella has opened up about his desire to return to the company but in a different capacity.

The Canadian wrestler spent 11 years in Vince McMahon's promotion. During his tenure, he managed to win the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship, in addition to other accolades. Santino played an Italian gimmick on WWE television and was primarily featured in comedic segments.

Marella recently appeared on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he wants to try out commentating in World Wrestling Entertainment. The veteran also gave an update on what he has been doing lately.

"I coach wrestling. For years, I was on a show called Aftermath on Sports Network. You know, we talked about the week that was in WWE. So I’m still around very much. Now, I’m doing commentary mostly. I do commentary for Destiny Wrestling, PTW in Poland, a company in Montreal, MEW. Basically, I’m just trying to get more reps. I did some for IMPACT, and eventually, I want to go to WWE in some capacity as a commentator," said Santino. (h/t to Wrestling Inc)

Bully Ray heaps praise on Santino Marella

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray has showered praise on Santino Marella for the latter's body of work in WWE.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Ray hailed Marella's ability to entertain the crowd. He stated that the former Intercontinental Champion was capable of fetching a reaction from the audience at any given moment.

"Did Santino Marella become a Kofi Kingston or Mark Henry or a legendary superstar who can carry the ball? No. But that moment propelled him into a career in WWE where he spent years. He was incredibly entertaining, if not the most entertaining guy who can step in the ring. One of the guys who could pop the boys, get a reaction in any type of scenario."

It will be interesting to see if the Glamarella member joins the commentary desk in WWE anytime soon.

What was your favorite Santino moment? Would you like to see him back? Sound off below.

