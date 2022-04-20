×
Create
Notifications

Santos Escobar attacked by mysterious pair on NXT 2.0

Escobar is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion
Escobar is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion
Liam Power
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 20, 2022 08:19 AM IST
News

Santos Escobar was attacked by two mysterious assailants during his match against Carmelo Hayes on the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

On this week's episode of WWE's developmental show, Legado Del Fantasma took to the ring for a double-header of action. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro first took on Zack Gibson and James Drake in tag team action before their leader Santos Escobar battled former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

The match was a fast-paced, high-flying affair, with both men putting their bodies on the line in an effort to come out victorious. Though there was slight interference from Trick Williams, Escobar was able to remain competitive until two mysterious attackers emerged, taking his knee out from behind.

Hayes took advantage of the situation and pinned the former Cruiserweight Champion.

Who are these two?!?#WWENXT @EscobarWWE https://t.co/GEKe5nBV9f

The two attackers were wearing black suits and hats, leading many to suspect that Tony Di'Angelo was behind the incident. Di'Angelo then denied any involvement in an interview later in the night. Later, Escobar's car was also mysteriously vandalized.

After defeating Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes challenged the current NXT North American Champion

After defeating the Legado Del Fantasma leader due to outside interference, Carmelo Hayes took to the mic.

Delivering a promo, Hayes promised to become a two-time NXT North American Champion before being interrupted by current champion Cameron Grimes.

Grimes questioned whether Hayes was man enough to take the title back. Solo Sikoa then re-emerged to once again stake his claim to the championship, setting up a potential triple threat match in the future.

.@WWESoloSikoa is not waiting around to get back to the front of the line for @CGrimesWWE's NXT North American Title. #WWENXT #NXTSpringBreakin @Carmelo_WWE @_trickwilliams https://t.co/oPC2cYieDD

Hayes lost the title to Cameron Grimes during WrestleMania weekend at NXT: Stand & Deliver in a multi-man ladder match. It remains to be seen how the storyline involving Sikoa, Grimes, and Hayes will pan out in the future.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think was behind the attack on Santos Escobar? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी