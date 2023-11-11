Santos Escobar breaks silence after betraying Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar took to social media to break his silence after he betrayed Rey Mysterio on this week's WWE SmackDown.

At Crown Jewel, Escobar's controversial actions led to a devastating loss for Mysterio, who was beaten by Logan Paul. The Maverick once again used the brass knuckles to his advantage, and this time, it was to win his first championship in WWE, as he captured the United States Title.

On SmackDown, Escobar was accused by Carlito regarding his actions on the premium live event. Following the latter's match against Bobby Lashley, Escobar attacked Mysterio, and turned heel in the process. Taking to Twitter/X, he sent out a one-word message, reacting to his actions.

"Disappointed," wrote Escobar.

Check out Escobar's tweet:

The Latino World Order was revived back in March of this year when Mysterio gifted Legado Del Fantasma with LWO shirts. The faction had aided the Hall of Famer in his feud against The Judgment Day.

At WrestleMania 39, LWO and Bad Bunny assisted Mysterio in his match against his son, Dominik Mysterio. Fast forward to Backlash, LWO returned the favor to Bunny during his match against Damian Priest, as both Carlito and Savio Vega associated themselves with the faction.

