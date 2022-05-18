Santos Escobar defeats Tony D'Angelo in NXT 2.0 main event 

Legado Del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar defeated Tony D'Angelo on the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

The two men have been feuding over who the true ruling force in NXT is. Both Escobar and D'Angelo have launched attacks on each other's stablemates and property, including a Legado attack on AJ Galante. This led to a match on this week's edition of NXT 2.0. The pair agreed to settle the score between just the two of them. However, things didn't work out as planned.

The match started as a fairly standard affair, with both men exchanging offense back and forth. Towards the end, though, Legado Del Fantasma emerged to make their presence felt, with D'Angelo's stablemates emerging to even the odds.

Meanwhile, D'Angelo frantically looked around for a weapon. While the referee was distracted, Escobar took advantage, hitting his opponent with a foreign object.

This allowed the Legado Del Fantasma leader to score a three-count, winning the match by dubious means. Due to the controversial conclusion, it is safe to assume that the rivalry between them is far from over.

Edited by Angana Roy